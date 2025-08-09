Delhi roads turn into parking lots ahead of Raksha Bandhan
If you were out in Delhi on Friday, August 8, 2025, you probably noticed the city's roads were packed for hours.
With Raksha Bandhan landing on a weekend, major routes like Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road, Aurobindo Marg, and the main expressways were jammed well into the evening.
Breakdown to blame for traffic mess
It all kicked off around 4pm when an MCD truck broke down near Andrews Ganj.
Things got worse with more blockages at Pragati Maidan tunnel and New Rao Tula Ram flyover.
Frustrated commuters took to social media to call out poor traffic management and not enough traffic staff during such a busy time.
Travel advisories issued for weekend traffic
Delhi Traffic Police responded by sending extra personnel and putting out travel advisories for anyone heading toward Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, or Chandigarh.
They suggested using alternate routes or hopping on the Metro instead.
Their advice: plan ahead if you want to avoid getting stuck next festival weekend.