Delhi roads will soon have QR-coded signboards: Here's why
The Delhi Public Works Department has started installing QR code display boards for road signage under its jurisdiction.
The goal? Make signboards more reliable and easier to track, so you're less likely to get lost or confused on the roads.
Sign makers will have to provide warranty
Scan one and you'll see who made the sign, the manufacturing date, what materials were used, and even warranty information.
The source does not specify any mandatory warranty length; contractors are noted as responsible for fixing defects, but warranty or replacement terms are not specified.
QR codes may also help in reporting issues
The QR codes may be integrated with the PWD Sewa app in a later phase.
That means if you spot a broken sign or pothole, reporting it could be as easy as scanning and tapping your phone.
The initiative follows reports that flagged non-uniform and deficient road signage in Delhi.