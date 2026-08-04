Delhi's air quality dips to 'good' levels: What's the reason?
What's the story
Delhi recorded some of its cleanest air on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping to a "good" category reading of 29 at around 5:30am. However, as the day progressed, the AQI readings rose slightly, recording 54 at 11:31am and peaking at 57 at 12:31pm. Despite this minor spike in pollution levels during the day, it is still a significant improvement for Delhi's notoriously poor air quality.
Weather impact
Monsoon's effect on air quality
The improvement in Delhi's air quality is largely attributed to the weather, especially the ongoing monsoon season.
Monsoon showers help wash away pollutants from the atmosphere, while winds disperse them instead of letting them settle over the city.
This is why Delhi's air quality often sees a drastic improvement during periods of sustained rainfall and stronger winds.
Seasonal pattern
Air quality during monsoon
Apart from the current weather conditions, Delhi's air quality generally improves during the monsoon season.
Regular rain and better atmospheric mixing make it difficult for pollutants to remain concentrated near the surface.
However, even during this time, Delhi's pollution problem doesn't completely disappear as vehicles, road dust, construction activities, and industries continue to emit pollutants.
Pollution persistence
Weather and emissions impact on air quality
The AQI readings on August 4 highlight how much of a difference weather can make.
The "good" category reading of 29 at 5:30am was followed by mid-50s readings later in the morning.
This doesn't mean pollution suddenly returned; instead, it shows that air quality is constantly changing with weather and emissions.
As the monsoon weakens later in the year, maintaining cleaner conditions could become more challenging for Delhi.