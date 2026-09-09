Delhi Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 7, operator Sudhanshu arrested
India
A paying guest building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Wednesday, leaving seven people dead. The operator, Sudhanshu, was arrested soon after.
Residents described a sudden loud noise before the building came down, causing chaos and panic.
Emergency crews rushed in to rescue people trapped under the debris.
Authorities promise probe, enforce building safety
Authorities have promised a full investigation into what went wrong and are focusing on stricter enforcement of building safety rules to prevent this from happening again.
Sudhanshu's arrest is a major step as officials look into whether negligence or ignored regulations played a role in the tragedy.