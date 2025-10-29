Next Article
Delhi schools: Kids must be 6 to enter Class 1
India
Big update for families in Delhi: Starting with the 2026-27 school year, kids must be at least 6 years old to start Class 1 in all schools under the Directorate of Education.
This move lines up with the New Education Policy and comes right before the next round of nursery admissions.
Age criteria for nursery classes
Here's how it works: Nursery (Balvatika 1) is for kids aged 3 to 4, Lower KG (Balvatika 2) is for ages 4 to 5, and Upper KG (Balvatika 3) is for those between 5 and 6.
Heads up—schools can allow a one-month age relaxation if needed.
These changes won't affect current students, and more details on nursery admissions are expected soon.