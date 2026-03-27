The decision was announced by minister Parvesh Verma

Delhi government cancels ₹6.2cr VIP boat tender, suspends 2 officials

By Snehil Singh 10:35 am Mar 27, 202610:35 am

What's the story

The Delhi government has canceled its plans to buy two air-conditioned boats for VIPs and VVIPs at a cost of ₹6.2 crore. The decision was announced by Parvesh Verma, the minister in-charge of the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department, according to Hindustan Times. Verma also revealed that an executive engineer and an assistant engineer involved in the procurement process have been suspended. He said the tender for the boats has been canceled and the issue is being investigated.