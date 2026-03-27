Delhi government cancels ₹6.2cr VIP boat tender, suspends 2 officials
What's the story
The Delhi government has canceled its plans to buy two air-conditioned boats for VIPs and VVIPs at a cost of ₹6.2 crore. The decision was announced by Parvesh Verma, the minister in-charge of the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department, according to Hindustan Times. Verma also revealed that an executive engineer and an assistant engineer involved in the procurement process have been suspended. He said the tender for the boats has been canceled and the issue is being investigated.
Investigation underway
Inquiry ordered into circumstances of tender issuance
The minister has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances under which these tenders were issued. The I&FC office said future boat procurements will be restricted to essential functions like surveillance and pollution monitoring. The decision comes after media reports on March 18 about the luxury boats, which were to have features like cassette-type rooftop marine air conditioners and customized business-class push-back VIP seats.
Boat specifications
Tender specifications detailed luxury features for VIPs
The canceled tender had specified that each boat would accommodate 16-20 people and have an open-rear deck for VIP public appearances. The interior was to include customized business-class seats made of vegan leather with exquisite stitching, integrated hand rests with a wooden finish, bottle holders, and concealed LED lights. The procurement plan had drawn criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for being a wastage of public funds.
Tender timeline
Yamuna clean-up project remains priority for Delhi government
The I&FC department had earlier extended the bidding process for these luxury boats, citing "administrative reasons." The bid submission deadline was first pushed from March 18 to March 27 before being canceled altogether. The Yamuna clean-up project has been on the agenda for the BJP-led Delhi government, with major pollution loads concentrated on specific stretches of the river.