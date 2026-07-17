Delhi set to roll out Smart-PDS with QR-coded ration cards
India
Delhi is preparing to roll out Smart-PDS, which means your old ration card will soon have a QR code for quick digital checks.
This move helps weed out fake cards and lets you easily track when your ration is released and when it will be distributed.
Plus, you'll be able to update family information and upload documents online: no more waiting in long lines.
Delhi to add facial recognition verification
If fingerprint scans on biometric devices give you trouble, facial recognition will be added as another way to verify.
Right now, a team of officials and tech experts is testing the new RCMS app to make sure it's easy to use for everyone.
Once they give the green light, the upgraded system will launch across Delhi for a smoother experience.