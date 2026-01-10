Delhi sets 2-year record as temperature drops to 4.2°C

Delhi has recorded its coldest day of the season, with the minimum temperature dropping to 4.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this is 2.7 degrees below normal for this time of year. The Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi's weather, recorded the low temperature as dense fog and chilly northwesterly winds continued to prolong the cold wave in the National Capital Region.

Weather impact Dense fog and cold winds prolong cold wave Earlier, the IMD attributed the persistent cold wave to dense fog and prevailing chilly northwesterly winds. The minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 4.6 degrees Celsius, which was also the lowest for the season until Saturday's reading broke that record. The last time Delhi witnessed such low temperatures was on January 15, 2024, when it dipped to 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Power consumption Power demand peaks amid cold wave The cold weather has also led to a spike in power consumption, with Delhi recording an all-time high power demand of 6,087MW, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This is the first time in the winter months (November to March) that the demand has crossed the 6,000MW mark, the report stated, citing data from distribution companies. Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman, had earlier predicted no western disturbance till January 15 and forecasted minimum temperatures around 3-4°C during this period.

Travel disruption Flights delayed due to poor visibility The dense fog has also caused poor visibility, leading to several flight delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Station-wise temperatures across Delhi were recorded as Safdarjung at 4.2°C, Palam at 4.5°C, Lodhi Road at 4.7°C, Ridge at 5.3°C, and Ayanagar at 4.5°C. In its daily forecast, the IMD predicts dense fog during the day with relative humidity recorded at a high of 100% at 9:00am, adding to the cold and damp conditions in the city.