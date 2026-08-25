Delhi showers ease with light rain Tuesday morning and evening
Delhi's heavy showers are finally easing up, so you can expect just light rain on Tuesday, mostly in the morning and later in the evening.
Temperatures will start off cool (25-27 Celsius) but climb to a pretty warm 34-36 Celsius as the day goes on.
Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh face intense rainfall
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are set for intense rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says a low-pressure system is spreading rain across central and eastern states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
Southern spots, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, and Puducherry, could see heavy rain with gusty winds up to 50km per hour.
The IMD warns about possible flooding and reduced visibility, so if you're in these areas, stay alert and check updates.