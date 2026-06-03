Delhi tap water turns black and foul across several neighborhoods
Delhi's dealing with a pretty serious water contamination problem right now.
Neighborhoods like Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Gulmohar Park have seen their tap water turn black and smelly in some areas, allegedly mixed with sewage.
It all started with shortages in one block of Hauz Khas, but within days, the issue spread to several other areas.
People are sharing shocking photos online and some residents are relying on canned water just to stay safe.
Delhi Jal Board blames aging pipes
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) says aging pipelines are behind the crisis; over 5,500km of pipes are more than 30 years old and prone to leaks and contamination, especially when pressure drops.
DJB is trying temporary fixes and says a big pipeline replacement mission has started soon, but for now many residents are still struggling with health issues and unreliable water.