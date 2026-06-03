Delhi tap water turns black and foul across several neighborhoods India Jun 03, 2026

Delhi's dealing with a pretty serious water contamination problem right now.

Neighborhoods like Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Gulmohar Park have seen their tap water turn black and smelly in some areas, allegedly mixed with sewage.

It all started with shortages in one block of Hauz Khas, but within days, the issue spread to several other areas.

People are sharing shocking photos online and some residents are relying on canned water just to stay safe.