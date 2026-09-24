Delhi teenager leads police after alleged Aastha Kunj gang rape
India
A 17-year-old girl in Delhi showed incredible courage after being allegedly gang raped in Aastha Kunj Park.
Despite the trauma, she guided police to the crime scenes, helping them collect crucial evidence such as a condom.
The attack happened on her birthday when three men pretending to be cops stopped her and a friend.
Three men arrested after CCTV checks
Thanks to her clear descriptions, police arrested three men, Asif, Hemant, and Mahesh, after checking more than 300 CCTV cameras and using technology surveillance.
One suspect was injured during the arrest.
Now, investigators are analyzing evidence from their phones and looking into park safety issues such as poor lighting and missing cameras to help prevent future incidents.