Delhi tightens attendance after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's GST visit
After Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dropped by the state GST office and found several staff missing, the Delhi government is rolling out stricter attendance rules.
Now, all officials need to stick to the 9:30am to 6pm schedule and check in with biometric systems: no more sneaking in late or leaving early.
Heads monitor attendance, biometric records sought
Heads of departments are responsible for monitoring attendance and enforcing punctuality, and all officials must follow the new protocols.
Anyone caught skipping out or not marking biometric attendance could face action for late arrival, early departure, or failure to mark biometric attendance.
The chief minister directed the issuance of show-cause notices to those missing from the inspection and has sought biometric attendance records for the past month.