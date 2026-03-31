Delhi to begin phased digital self-enumeration for Census 2027

India's 1st fully digital census

This is India's first fully digital census. More than three million enumerators, supervisors and other officials will be involved; enumerators will collect and submit data via a mobile app.

The portal supports 16 languages so more people can participate easily.

Early phases will include mapping and geo-tagging homes across the city to make sure everyone gets counted: Data will be collected digitally via a mobile app and a self-enumeration portal, with enumerators verifying submissions during household visits.