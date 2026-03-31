Delhi to begin phased digital self-enumeration for Census 2027
Delhi's Census 2027 is here, and this time, it's going digital.
Starting April 1, residents in NDMC and cantonment areas can fill in their own details online using a new self-enumeration portal, which gives them a unique 16-digit code for later verification.
If residents are in an MCD area, their turn starts May 1, with the self-enumeration window open until May 15.
India's 1st fully digital census
This is India's first fully digital census. More than three million enumerators, supervisors and other officials will be involved; enumerators will collect and submit data via a mobile app.
The portal supports 16 languages so more people can participate easily.
Early phases will include mapping and geo-tagging homes across the city to make sure everyone gets counted: Data will be collected digitally via a mobile app and a self-enumeration portal, with enumerators verifying submissions during household visits.