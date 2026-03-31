Delhi to recover 38,552cr unpaid power dues without tariff hike

Recovery starts April 1 under APTEL

The actual recovery plan kicks off April 1, 2026, and will be overseen by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.

Power Minister Ashish Sood reassured everyone there won't be any tariff hikes. Any extra charges could get balanced out with subsidies.

With interest on these dues growing by ₹15 crore every day, the government is also considering an audit of power companies and might rope in help from the central government.

A final decision is expected soon.