Delhi to recover 38,552cr unpaid power dues without tariff hike
Delhi is gearing up to collect about ₹38,552 crore in unpaid power dues that have piled up since 2014-15.
The cool part? Officials say they're doing it without hiking electricity prices for regular folks.
This move follows a Supreme Court judgment directing recovery of regulatory assets in a structured, time-bound manner, with APTEL to monitor compliance.
Recovery starts April 1 under APTEL
The actual recovery plan kicks off April 1, 2026, and will be overseen by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.
Power Minister Ashish Sood reassured everyone there won't be any tariff hikes. Any extra charges could get balanced out with subsidies.
With interest on these dues growing by ₹15 crore every day, the government is also considering an audit of power companies and might rope in help from the central government.
A final decision is expected soon.