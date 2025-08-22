Next Article
Delhi to see heavier rain this weekend: IMD
Get your umbrellas ready—Delhi is in for heavier rain this weekend as the monsoon trough shifts closer.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Saturday, with light to moderate showers and the chance of some intense downpours.
Expect the rain to pick up from Friday night and continue through Sunday.
The wet weather isn't just a quick shower—it's expected to last six days, which could make commuting and daily plans trickier.
Daytime temps will stay warm at 34-36°C, dropping to 23-25°C at night.
On the bright side, air quality remains "satisfactory" (AQI was 79 on Thursday), so you can breathe easy even if you're dodging puddles.
Stay tuned for updates and plan ahead if you're heading out!