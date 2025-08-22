Delhi to see heavier rain this weekend: IMD

Daytime temps will stay warm at 34-36degC

The wet weather isn't just a quick shower—it's expected to last six days, which could make commuting and daily plans trickier.

Daytime temps will stay warm at 34-36°C, dropping to 23-25°C at night.

On the bright side, air quality remains "satisfactory" (AQI was 79 on Thursday), so you can breathe easy even if you're dodging puddles.

Stay tuned for updates and plan ahead if you're heading out!