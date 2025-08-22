Assam's new forest definition spells doom for young woodlands
A recent report shows Assam's 2022 rule now counts only areas that are a continuous patch of 10 hectares or more with at least 200 naturally grown trees per hectare as "forest."
Because of this, nearly all of a 1,168-hectare patch of woodland in Dima Hasao district—1,153 hectares—just lost its official forest status.
Experts warn of ecological disaster
Now, just 14.53 hectares in a surveyed patch of Dima Hasao qualify as forest, compared to much larger areas under the Supreme Court's earlier, broader definition.
Experts say this narrow rule could open the door for more mining and deforestation—not just in Assam but across India—as other states follow suit.
Local biodiversity and the livelihoods of people who depend on these forests are at risk if young or sparse forests keep getting left out.