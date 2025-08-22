Assam's new forest definition spells doom for young woodlands

Experts warn of ecological disaster

Now, just 14.53 hectares in a surveyed patch of Dima Hasao qualify as forest, compared to much larger areas under the Supreme Court's earlier, broader definition.

Experts say this narrow rule could open the door for more mining and deforestation—not just in Assam but across India—as other states follow suit.

Local biodiversity and the livelihoods of people who depend on these forests are at risk if young or sparse forests keep getting left out.