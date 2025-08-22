Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attacker identified, motive being probed
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public meeting on August 20, 2025. The accused, Rajesh Khimji Sakriya from Gujarat, was arrested for attempted murder.
Police think the attack might be linked to Gupta's comments about stray dogs and have identified four persons linked to Sakriya whose statements will be recorded to dig deeper into his motive.
Police checking if Sakriya had any organizational links
A friend of Sakriya has been detained in Gujarat for allegedly sending him money and will be brought to Delhi for questioning.
Police are also checking if Sakriya had any organizational links or planned his route with help.
Despite what happened, Gupta posted that she'll keep holding her 'Jan Sunwai' sessions across all Assembly constituencies, saying she won't let this incident stop her from serving the people.