Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attacker identified, motive being probed

Police checking if Sakriya had any organizational links

A friend of Sakriya has been detained in Gujarat for allegedly sending him money and will be brought to Delhi for questioning.

Police are also checking if Sakriya had any organizational links or planned his route with help.

Despite what happened, Gupta posted that she'll keep holding her 'Jan Sunwai' sessions across all Assembly constituencies, saying she won't let this incident stop her from serving the people.