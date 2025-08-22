Next Article
Bihar voters' list revision: EC publishes names left out
The Election Commission has just published a list of about 65 lakh people who were left out from Bihar's draft voters' list after a recent revision.
This comes after the Supreme Court told the EC last week to be more transparent, following concerns raised in several petitions.
Now, anyone can check these names on their district election websites.
Reasons for omissions
Most omissions happened because of reasons like people moving away, duplicate entries, or deaths.
The Supreme Court is keeping a close watch to make sure the process is fair and open—there's another hearing set for Friday to double-check that everything's being handled properly and transparently.