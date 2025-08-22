Next Article
Bihar voter list update: You can now use Aadhaar
Missed out on the voter list in Bihar?
The Election Commission just made it easier—if you weren't included during the recent Special Intensive Revision, you can now use your Aadhaar card to apply for inclusion.
This update, shared with the Supreme Court on August 21, 2025, comes after concerns that about 65 lakh people were left off the rolls.
Why the delay? EC is spreading the word
To keep things open and accessible, officials have posted online lists showing who was left out and why, across all 38 districts.
You can also check physical copies at local offices like panchayat bhavans or block development offices.
Plus, there's a big push to spread the word—ads are running in newspapers, on TV, radio, and social media so everyone gets a fair shot at being heard.