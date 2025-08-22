MCD to build dog shelters after SC's stray dog order India Aug 22, 2025

Delhi's civic body is rolling out shelters for 6,000 stray dogs across Dwarka, Bela Road, and Ghazipur after a Supreme Court order this year.

With over 26,000 dog bites and nearly 50 rabies cases reported in the city so far this year, the move aims to make things safer for both people and pups.

The main shelter will be on a 2.5-acre plot in Dwarka and can house about 1,500 dogs.