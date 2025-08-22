Next Article
MCD to build dog shelters after SC's stray dog order
Delhi's civic body is rolling out shelters for 6,000 stray dogs across Dwarka, Bela Road, and Ghazipur after a Supreme Court order this year.
With over 26,000 dog bites and nearly 50 rabies cases reported in the city so far this year, the move aims to make things safer for both people and pups.
The main shelter will be on a 2.5-acre plot in Dwarka and can house about 1,500 dogs.
MCD plans to convert unused buildings into shelters
To meet the court's tight deadline (just six to eight weeks), MCD will turn old unused buildings into dog shelters and expand later at an 82-acre Ghogha dairy site.
They're adding CCTV cameras and focusing on catching aggressive strays near schools and hospitals.
But there are hurdles—like not enough staff or vehicles.