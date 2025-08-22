Next Article
Jharkhand: Lightning kills 3 schoolgirls, farmer in separate incidents
On Thursday, August 21, 2024, a sudden lightning strike took the lives of three young schoolgirls—Pari Oraon (5), Anjlika Kujur (7), and Basmati Oraon (12)—as they were walking home from their government school in Hondpiri village, Jharkhand.
They were rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't make it.
Farmer also killed by lightning
That same day, Luv Kumar Choudhary, a 38-year-old farmer in Palamu district, was also killed by lightning while working in his field.
Authorities have announced that the families of the girls will receive ₹4 lakh each as compensation.
These incidents are a tough reminder to stay cautious during thunderstorms, especially in monsoon season.