Dharmasthala case: Activist arrested for derogatory remarks against BJP leader
On Thursday, August 21, 2025, activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi was arrested at his Ujire home by a large police team after being accused of making derogatory remarks about BJP leader B.L. Santhosh in a viral video.
Thimarodi, who's been vocal about justice in the Dharmasthala mass burial case involving allegations of gang rape and murder, had ignored two police summons before his arrest.
Thimarodi's arrest sparks protests, police search for YouTuber
Thimarodi's arrest sparked protests calling for a home inquiry. He denied all charges and urged authorities to focus on those responsible for the original crimes.
Meanwhile, activist Snehamayi Krishna filed complaints against Thimarodi and others for allegedly spreading false information about the temple—claiming even that one person faked an identity online.
Police are also searching for YouTuber Sameer M.D., adding more twists to this already complex case.