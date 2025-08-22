Dharmasthala case: Activist arrested for derogatory remarks against BJP leader

Thimarodi's arrest sparks protests, police search for YouTuber

Thimarodi's arrest sparked protests calling for a home inquiry. He denied all charges and urged authorities to focus on those responsible for the original crimes.

Meanwhile, activist Snehamayi Krishna filed complaints against Thimarodi and others for allegedly spreading false information about the temple—claiming even that one person faked an identity online.

Police are also searching for YouTuber Sameer M.D., adding more twists to this already complex case.