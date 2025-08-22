Next Article
AP: 16-year-old boy found dead on campus
A student, Narasimha Naidu, was found dead at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
Narasimha, a second-year Pre-University Course student from IIIT-Ongole, was attending a campus program when he allegedly died by suicide.
Police believe his father's recent passing and possible mobile phone addiction may have played a role.
Similar case in Telangana
In Telangana, police began investigating the death of 15-year-old Rishindra, who allegedly took his own life after his parents took away his phone to stop him from playing PUBG.
Both incidents highlight the pressures young people face today—from family loss to tech addiction.