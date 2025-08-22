Assam eviction drive turns tense as men cling to earthmover India Aug 22, 2025

An eviction drive in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday turned tense when two men clung onto an earthmover to stop the demolition of homes.

The operation aimed to remove eight families accused of living illegally in Adarsha Bazar, but locals pushed back hard—some even tried blocking the machinery, and a man on crutches pleaded with officials.

Police responded with a lathi-charge as the situation got heated.