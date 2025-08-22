Next Article
Assam eviction drive turns tense as men cling to earthmover
An eviction drive in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday turned tense when two men clung onto an earthmover to stop the demolition of homes.
The operation aimed to remove eight families accused of living illegally in Adarsha Bazar, but locals pushed back hard—some even tried blocking the machinery, and a man on crutches pleaded with officials.
Police responded with a lathi-charge as the situation got heated.
Rights groups concerned about humanitarian impact on families
This is part of Assam's broader effort to reclaim government and forest land, but rights groups are worried about the humanitarian impact on families losing their homes.
These drives have faced strong resistance before, raising questions about how such evictions affect communities already struggling for stability.