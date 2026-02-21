Delhi to soon roll out new transgender welfare rules
Delhi is about to roll out new Transgender Welfare Rules in the next two weeks.
These rules will help transgender people access government programs like SMILE for job skills, Garima Greh for safe housing and support, and Ayushman Bharat TG Plus for health coverage—including gender-affirming surgeries.
Rules promise non-discrimination in schools, jobs, healthcare
This move is a big step toward equality, following national orders to protect transgender rights under the Constitution.
The rules promise non-discrimination in schools, jobs, healthcare, and public services.
They'll also make it easier for people to self-identify their gender without extra hurdles, set up local support cells for complaints and guidance, and offer resources in multiple languages—making Delhi a bit more inclusive for everyone.