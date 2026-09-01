Delhi traffic hit by Janmashtami shobha yatra, BRICS motorcade rehearsal

Delhi folks, brace yourselves: Tuesday's traffic is going to be rough.

The Janmashtami Shobha Yatra (with about 2,000 people) runs from 1pm to 7pm clogging DBG Road, Ajmal Khan Road, and nearby spots.

At the same time, a BRICS Summit motorcade rehearsal will mess up over 35 major routes until 3pm including Sardar Patel Marg and Moti Bagh Flyover.