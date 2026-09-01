Delhi traffic hit by Janmashtami shobha yatra, BRICS motorcade rehearsal
India
Delhi folks, brace yourselves: Tuesday's traffic is going to be rough.
The Janmashtami Shobha Yatra (with about 2,000 people) runs from 1pm to 7pm clogging DBG Road, Ajmal Khan Road, and nearby spots.
At the same time, a BRICS Summit motorcade rehearsal will mess up over 35 major routes until 3pm including Sardar Patel Marg and Moti Bagh Flyover.
Police advise alternate routes, use metro
If you need to get around, plan ahead! Police suggest skipping affected roads and using alternatives like Panchkuian Road or New Rohtak Road.
Metro is your friend today.
Emergency vehicles get priority access, so don't panic if you see ambulances moving through jams.
All this is part of Delhi's preparations for big events, so patience pays off!