Delhi truck with 5 violations, valid no-entry permit kills cousins
India
A heartbreaking accident in central Delhi claimed the lives of two cousins, Yagya, 20, and Abhav, 14, after a truck, already flagged for five traffic violations, hit their bike.
Despite its history of breaking rules, the truck still had a valid permit for entering the New Delhi no-entry zone.
The driver fled the scene and has not been found yet.
Permit not updated, driver at large
Turns out, the truck's permit was not updated in police records.
While police tracked down the vehicle and have detained its owner and helper, the driver is still on the run.
The crash has sparked anger about safety near key government areas and highlighted how urgently Delhi needs stricter traffic enforcement and faster emergency response.