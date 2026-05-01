Delhi truck with 5 violations, valid no-entry permit kills cousins India May 01, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in central Delhi claimed the lives of two cousins, Yagya, 20, and Abhav, 14, after a truck, already flagged for five traffic violations, hit their bike.

Despite its history of breaking rules, the truck still had a valid permit for entering the New Delhi no-entry zone.

The driver fled the scene and has not been found yet.