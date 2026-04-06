DU colleges evacuated after bomb threat emails: Delhi Police

Threat pattern

Bomb threats in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab

The latest bomb threats come on the heels of a similar incident last Wednesday when an email was sent to the Delhi mayor's office. That threat was later confirmed as a hoax, but not before Kamla Market police station officials conducted a thorough search operation with bomb disposal and dog squads. Earlier on Monday, several schools in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab received bomb threats via email.