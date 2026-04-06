DU colleges evacuated after bomb threat emails: Delhi Police
What's the story
Two colleges of the Delhi University, Ramjas College and Miranda House, were evacuated on Monday morning after receiving bomb threat emails. The bomb threats were reported by the news agency ANI, which cited Delhi Police. Following the threats, bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to both campuses to conduct thorough searches of the premises. Further details are awaited.
Threat pattern
Bomb threats in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab
The latest bomb threats come on the heels of a similar incident last Wednesday when an email was sent to the Delhi mayor's office. That threat was later confirmed as a hoax, but not before Kamla Market police station officials conducted a thorough search operation with bomb disposal and dog squads. Earlier on Monday, several schools in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab received bomb threats via email.
Claim of responsibility
Threats sent by Khalistan National Army
The recent bomb threats in Chandigarh and Punjab were reportedly sent by an outfit named Khalistan National Army. The threats led to evacuations and search operations by bomb disposal and dog squads across various locations, including the Punjab and Haryana secretariat and Ferozepur district court. Recently, an unemployed man from Mysuru, Karnataka, was arrested for sending 1,100 bomb threats across the country via email.