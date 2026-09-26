Delhi University students allege stalking, sexual harassment in Mukherjee Nagar
India
Two Delhi University students say they were stalked and sexually harassed by a group in an SUV in Mukherjee Nagar on September 23.
The group reportedly shouted abuses and behaved indecently, leading to an FIR being filed after some initial confusion over which police station would take the case.
Police seize SUV, identify 3 suspects
Police have identified three suspects: one is a law student named Naman, who was allegedly driving the SUV. The vehicle has been seized.
Authorities are checking if more people were involved, while the victims have been given security and counseling.
As deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav put it, "They will be questioned to ascertain if more than three people were involved in this incident."