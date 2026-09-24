Delhi voters with notices must submit documents by October 29
Heads up, Delhi! Some voters are getting notices about issues with their voter registration: things like unmapped with last SIR or logical discrepancies in the electoral rolls, such as name or age-related mismatches.
If you get one, don't panic; you just need to submit documents by October 29 to keep your name on the list.
Special camps will also be held at all the polling stations in Delhi on September 27 to speed up processing of notices, and additional assistant EROs have been deployed.
Voters to bring documents September 27
If you've received a notice, bring documents such as your birth certificate, passport, ID card, or proof of residence: what's needed depends on your year of birth.
There is a special camp happening on September 27 for quick submissions, with extra officers there to help things go smoothly.
The Chief Electoral Officer says these notices are just a chance to update records (not an immediate removal) and final voter lists will be out November 4 after all issues are sorted.