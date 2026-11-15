Delhi wakes to heavy smog as IIT Delhi reaches 425
Delhi woke up to another day of heavy smog, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 352.
It's even worse at IIT Delhi, where AQI hit a staggering 425, well into the "severe" category.
Other monitoring stations like ITO and Commonwealth Sports Complex aren't far behind, both clocking AQIs over 400.
NCR tightens pollution measures, type-2-diabetes study
With air quality dropping fast, authorities have rolled out stricter anti-pollution measures across the National Capital Region (NCR).
Places like Delhi University North Campus and Burari Crossing are also seeing AQIs close to 400.
On top of breathing troubles, new research warns that long-term exposure to this kind of pollution could raise your risk for type 2 diabetes, not just lung issues.