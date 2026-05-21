Delhi warned as scammers hand out fake census forms

Delhi official says Census fully digital

A senior official stressed, "The Census process this time is fully digital, and no paper forms are being used for data collection. People should not hand over sensitive information to anyone carrying such forms,"

For the actual Census, trained staff use mobile phones and carry official ID cards with QR codes you can scan to check they are legitimate.

The house-listing phase started May 16 across 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards, with more than 50,000 enumerators mapping homes.

And just so you know, your data is protected under Section 15 of the Census Act, 1948, is not open to public inspection, and is not admissible as evidence in civil or criminal proceedings except for specified prosecutions under the Act or related offenses.