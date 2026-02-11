Delhi weather: Clear skies, cool winds expected
India
Delhi-NCR is in for clear skies with a bit of morning mist on February 11, according to the IMD.
Expect daytime temps between 24-26°C and cooler nights at 10-12°C.
Afternoon winds will pick up a bit, so you might want to keep a light jacket handy.
What about the rest of India?
Air quality is still rough—AQI sits at 295 ("poor"), with station-wise AQI in "moderate, poor and very poor" categories.
If you're heading north, Jammu-Kashmir's hill stations may see light snowfall on Feb 11.
Down south, Chennai's already feeling like summer at over 30°C while Mumbai stays breezy.
Basically: check the weather before making plans this week!