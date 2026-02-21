Delhi weather: Morning temperature hits 14.2degC India Feb 21, 2026

Delhi woke up to a warmer morning, with temperatures hitting 14.2°C—about 2 degrees higher than usual for February.

The IMD says you can expect mostly clear skies, a bit of morning mist, and light winds today.

Highs are set to reach 28-29°C, so it's definitely feeling more like spring.