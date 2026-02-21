Delhi weather: Morning temperature hits 14.2degC
India
Delhi woke up to a warmer morning, with temperatures hitting 14.2°C—about 2 degrees higher than usual for February.
The IMD says you can expect mostly clear skies, a bit of morning mist, and light winds today.
Highs are set to reach 28-29°C, so it's definitely feeling more like spring.
Air quality is sitting at a moderate level
Air quality is sitting at a moderate level (AQI 197), which falls in the moderate category—and no specific activity guidance was issued.
Plus, the warmer weather might mean warmer conditions at home or dealing with some misty commutes in the morning.