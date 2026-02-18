Delhi weather: Rain, thunder likely tomorrow; yellow alert issued
Heads up, Delhi and NCR!
IMD has put out a yellow alert for Wednesday, Feb 18, warning of light rain and drizzle across the city and nearby spots in Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh, and an orange nowcast for parts of north Rajasthan.
Expect temps between 15°C and 26°C—so it might feel a bit cooler than usual.
Rain expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, UP, MP
Morning showers could get pretty intense, with some thunder and gusty winds.
The alert also stretches into Punjab, Haryana, western UP, and MP for a few hours.
Delhi's air quality is already rough (AQI over 300 in some areas).
On the bright side: after this wet spell, clearer skies are on the way!