Delhi will now seize and scrap your old car
Starting immediately, Delhi will begin impounding end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) to tackle its serious air pollution problem.
The public notice covers diesel cars over 10 years old and petrol cars over 15 years old—plus any vehicle that meets BS-III and below emission norms.
No exceptions will be made for how well you've maintained your ride or how little you use it.
How the process works
If your car falls into the ELV category, it can be picked up by authorities—even if it's just parked on a public street—using automated cameras that scan number plates.
Once seized, these vehicles shall be impounded and scrapped without further notice, and owners are advised to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to transfer vehicles outside the NCR.
Delhi is also pushing for rules based on actual emissions instead of just age, hoping this shift will help clean up the city's air.