Delhi will now seize and scrap your old car

How the process works

If your car falls into the ELV category, it can be picked up by authorities—even if it's just parked on a public street—using automated cameras that scan number plates.

Once seized, these vehicles shall be impounded and scrapped without further notice, and owners are advised to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to transfer vehicles outside the NCR.

Delhi is also pushing for rules based on actual emissions instead of just age, hoping this shift will help clean up the city's air.