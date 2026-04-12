Delhi woman arrested after constable alleges forced conversion, coerced marriage
India
A Delhi woman has been arrested after a police constable accused her of forcing him to convert his religion and marry her.
According to the FIR filed on April 11, 2026, she allegedly threatened to file a rape case against him if he did not comply.
Constable Shrikant alleges blackmail, police probe
Shrikant, the constable, says their connection started back in 2012 when he was posted in Ghaziabad and quickly turned stressful, with ongoing pressure and threats.
Even after marrying her as demanded, he claims the blackmail did not stop.
Police have confirmed her arrest and say they are digging into all the details to get a clear picture of what really happened.