Delhi woman arrested after constable alleges forced conversion, coerced marriage

Constable Shrikant alleges blackmail, police probe

Shrikant, the constable, says their connection started back in 2012 when he was posted in Ghaziabad and quickly turned stressful, with ongoing pressure and threats.

Even after marrying her as demanded, he claims the blackmail did not stop.

Police have confirmed her arrest and say they are digging into all the details to get a clear picture of what really happened.