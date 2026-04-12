Delhi woman arrested in Baghpat for extorting ₹17L from constable
A 30-year-old woman from Delhi has been arrested in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, after allegedly extorting ₹17 lakh from a police constable and pressuring him to convert to Islam.
The constable says she promised to help him in a rape case she filed against him in 2021, and even said she'd marry him after leaving her husband, but none of that actually happened.
Five booked under UP Conversion Act
Along with the woman, five others (including her husband and a cleric) have been booked for extortion, intimidation, and forcing religious conversion.
The constable met the woman through her husband in Ghaziabad and went along with converting as she asked, but says she broke all her promises.
Police have charged them under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Act and are still investigating the other accused.