Delhi woman arrested in Baghpat for extorting ₹17L from constable

Five booked under UP Conversion Act

Along with the woman, five others (including her husband and a cleric) have been booked for extortion, intimidation, and forcing religious conversion.

The constable met the woman through her husband in Ghaziabad and went along with converting as she asked, but says she broke all her promises.

Police have charged them under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Act and are still investigating the other accused.