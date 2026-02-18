Delhi woman falls into open drain while making Instagram reel
India
A 22-year-old woman named Bhavna slipped into an open drain in Najafgarh, Delhi, while making a social media reel to highlight local sanitation issues.
She was quickly rescued by police and wasn't hurt, but the incident has people talking about just how risky it can be to create content in unsafe urban spaces.
Incident highlights dangerous trend of risky stunts for social media
Bhavna's fall puts a spotlight on both Delhi's ongoing problems with open drains and the growing trend of dangerous stunts for social media.
In recent weeks, similar accidents—including a fatal stunt in Uttar Pradesh and serious injuries from risky reels—have raised questions about safety for creators and the need for better infrastructure.