Delhi's air finally gets a breather after heavy rain

Why does this matter?

For over three months, Delhiites were stuck with poor or even severe air quality, mostly because calm winds and fog trapped emissions from vehicles and nearby districts.

While the Air Quality Early Warning System says things might stay a bit rough for another couple of days, there's hope for gradual improvement.

The IMD is also expecting surface winds of 10-15km/h and minimum temperatures of 4-6°C around Republic Day, which could help clear things up even more.