Delhi's air quality drops sharply after Diwali
Delhi's air quality dropped sharply on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, right after Diwali celebrations.
The city's AQI hit 350—officially "very poor"—with some areas like Bawana and Wazirpur crossing into the "severe" zone.
Other cities also dealing with 'poor' air
Despite Supreme Court limits on firecrackers, many were still used, pushing pollution up fast.
Authorities had already rolled out stricter anti-pollution measures in anticipation of the pollution spike to help protect public health.
Other big cities—Mumbai, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow—are also dealing with "poor" air right now.