Delhi's air quality improves in 2025, as per minister India Oct 13, 2025

Good news for Delhi—2025 is shaping up to be the city's best year for clean air in nearly a decade.

So far in 2025, there have been 199 clean air days, a big jump from just 110 back in 2016.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa acknowledged above-normal rainfall but emphasized that coordinated government action was the primary driver.