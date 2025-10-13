Next Article
Delhi's air quality improves in 2025, as per minister
India
Good news for Delhi—2025 is shaping up to be the city's best year for clean air in nearly a decade.
So far in 2025, there have been 199 clean air days, a big jump from just 110 back in 2016.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa acknowledged above-normal rainfall but emphasized that coordinated government action was the primary driver.
Sirsa lists out measures taken to improve air quality
Sirsa says it's not just luck—Delhi's cleaner air comes from real changes like sweeping over 6,400km of roads, spraying water across busy stretches, and doing more than 12,000 pollution checks.
Anti-smog guns are now a regular sight at construction sites too.
It's a sign that active management and smart planning can make city life healthier.