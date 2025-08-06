Next Article
Delhi's electricity tariff hike gets SC nod
Electricity is about to get pricier in Delhi, with the Supreme Court approving a tariff hike.
The move comes after power companies flagged heavy financial losses due to rising costs, saying higher rates are needed to keep the lights on across the city.
Court asks DERC to ensure affordability
The court has told Delhi's electricity regulator (DERC) to make sure this price hike stays fair and affordable.
DERC now has to share a clear plan on how the new rates will roll out, aiming for transparency and trying not to hit people's wallets too hard—especially since many are already feeling squeezed by inflation.