Delhi's MCD to launch RFID tolls at 126 entry points
India
Delhi's getting a tech upgrade at its borders:
By October 2026, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, will introduce a barrier-free toll system using RFID and license plate recognition.
This move aims to stop toll dodgers and cut down those annoying traffic jams, following recommendations from the Supreme Court.
The new system will be active at 126 entry points around the city.
Digital notices, auctions and 5x fines
If you don't pay your toll, the system will spot it automatically and send you a digital notice.
Ignore it for 72 hours? You could face recovery actions like your vehicle or property being auctioned off.
And if you are caught evading, expect a fine five times the original amount plus any dues, a pretty strong nudge to just pay up.