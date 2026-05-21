Delhi's Mission 2030 seeks to halve annual power outage duration
India
Delhi is working on Mission 2030, a major upgrade for the city's power network.
With electricity demand set to soar by 2031, the goal is to cut average yearly power cut duration from about two hours to one hour per consumer and keep the lights on across all neighborhoods.
Delhi plans ₹17,000cr grid upgrades
Delhi is working on Mission 2030 responds to rising energy needs from things like more electric vehicles and metro lines.
Power Minister Ashish Sood admitted past underinvestment has stressed the system.
Now, ₹17,000 crore will go into boosting grid capacity, making networks more reliable (think fewer breakdowns), and moving overhead wires underground, all aiming for faster fixes and fewer blackouts.