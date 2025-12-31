Delhi's New Year crackdown: 3,000 cops, strict checks, and travel curbs

There are over 50 checkpoints across 60 party zones—think breathalyzers. Recent drives have already caught 226 drunk drivers and flagged thousands for speeding or running red lights. Entry to Connaught Place shuts at 7pm unless you've got a pass; parking is limited and wrong parking means your ride gets towed.

Why should you care?

If you're heading out tonight, expect more police presence and tighter rules around travel and parking.

Plan your routes ahead, stick to traffic rules (seriously), and look out for each other—it's all about making sure everyone gets home safe.