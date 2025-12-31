'No third-party...': India rejects China's claim of mediating Pakistan truce

India has rejected China 's claim that it mediated a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad during the military conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Indian government sources reiterated that there was no third-party role in the truce, which was requested by Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. "India's position on mediation has always been clear. There was no mediation that took place after Operation Sindoor," sources told NDTV.

Mediation claims China's foreign minister claims credit for mediating peace The clarification came after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, like Donald Trump, claimed that Beijing played a role in mediating peace in several global conflicts, including between India and Pakistan. He said China took an objective and neutral stance while addressing both symptoms and root causes of these conflicts. "Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel," Wang said.

Ceasefire details India's clarification on ceasefire agreement The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly clarified that the ceasefire was agreed upon through direct talks between the DGMOs of both countries. The understanding was worked out during a phone call on May 10, 2023, at 15:35 hours. "See, the specific date, time, and wording of the understanding were worked out between the DGMOs of the two countries," the MEA said at a press briefing in May.