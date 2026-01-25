Delhi's public busses will be fully electric by 2029

Why does it matter?

This shift means cleaner air and quieter streets—big wins for anyone who lives or studies in Delhi.

The city already has about 2,100 electric busses and plans to increase the city's total bus fleet to 14,000 by January 2029.

With more charging points (jumping from 9,000 to 36,000 soon) and fresh incentives for EVs on the way, Delhi is aiming to lead India's green transport game.