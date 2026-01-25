Delhi's public busses will be fully electric by 2029
Delhi is set to swap out every public transport bus for an electric one within three years (by January 2029).
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the news at Republic Day celebrations, highlighting a big push: capital expenditure doubled to ₹30,000 crore to accelerate infrastructure development, and arrangements to induct 11,000 new e-buses, with charging stations and depots popping up fast across the city.
Why does it matter?
This shift means cleaner air and quieter streets—big wins for anyone who lives or studies in Delhi.
The city already has about 2,100 electric busses and plans to increase the city's total bus fleet to 14,000 by January 2029.
With more charging points (jumping from 9,000 to 36,000 soon) and fresh incentives for EVs on the way, Delhi is aiming to lead India's green transport game.