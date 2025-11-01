Delhi's unpaid water bills: Last chance to avoid disconnection India Nov 01, 2025

Delhi is getting strict about unpaid water bills. If you haven't cleared your dues by March 31, 2026, your water connection could be cut off.

But there's a silver lining: pay up by January 31, 2026, and the late payment surcharge (LPSC) is wiped out completely.

Miss that, and you still get a 70% LPSC discount until March 31—but after that, it's full payment or no water.