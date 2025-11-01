Delhi's unpaid water bills: Last chance to avoid disconnection
Delhi is getting strict about unpaid water bills. If you haven't cleared your dues by March 31, 2026, your water connection could be cut off.
But there's a silver lining: pay up by January 31, 2026, and the late payment surcharge (LPSC) is wiped out completely.
Miss that, and you still get a 70% LPSC discount until March 31—but after that, it's full payment or no water.
21,000 people have already paid up
Already, over 21,000 people have jumped on this waiver scheme. The Delhi Jal Board has collected nearly ₹33 crore and given out rebates worth ₹96 crore so far.
The government hopes these offers will help recover a big chunk of the ₹16,000 crore owed by more than half of Delhi's water users.
How the government is getting the word out
To spread the word and boost payments, DJB is rolling out ads across busses, Metro trains, radio stations—even Resident Welfare Associations are pitching in.
All recovered funds will go toward cleaning the Yamuna River and fixing pipes and sewage systems around the city.
Plus, the government is considering incentives for meter readers and billing staff to keep things moving smoothly.