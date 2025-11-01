Maharashtra's weather this November: Cooler days, warmer nights, more rain

What's the rain situation?

If you're making plans or just want to avoid getting caught in the rain, here's what matters:

Most parts of Maharashtra will see more rainfall than usual this month (except a few southern spots), with light to moderate showers and gusty winds popping up thanks to all that moisture in the air.

The forecast is shaped by global climate patterns like La Nina and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole—so don't be surprised if these weather twists stick around through December.

No big alerts for Pune right now, but it's smart to keep an umbrella handy!